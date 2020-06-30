हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google

Google to add background blur feature to Meet video calls: Report

Meet recently received AI noise cancellation feature update to help attendees reduce the background noise significantly.

Google to add background blur feature to Meet video calls: Report

San Francisco: Google video conferencing app Meet will soon let users to add images or a blur effect to backgrounds on video calls.

Google is also working on several other features like real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants that would make Meet more competitive against rival videoconferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, reports The Verge.

The company did not disclose details about when the changes would be available. However, Meet is already previewing some of the upcoming features for its education and enterprise customers.



The feature was originally announced in April with a couple of other features but it is only starting to roll.

Google has been working on the feature for around a year and a half, using thousands of its own meetings to train its AI model.

The feature is expected to become widely available for G Suite enterprise customers by the end of this month.

Googlevideo callingGoogle Meet
