New Delhi: In an effort to promote user awareness and safety, Google has issued warnings to both Android and iPhone users regarding potential security and privacy risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence within smartphone applications.

Through its Gemini App Privacy Hub blog, Google has underscored the importance of safeguarding sensitive information during conversations conducted on Gemini apps, urging customers to exercise caution when interacting with these platforms. (Also Read: Meta Testing New 'Trending Topics' Feature On X Rival Threads)

Gemini apps are described as advanced versions of Google Assistant. The blog advises users not to input any confidential information or data they wouldn't want seen by reviewers or used by Google to enhance its products, services, or machine-learning technologies. (Also Read: Valentines Day: McAfee Shares 5 Safety Tips To Avoid Dating App Scams)

Google explained that it's important to avoid sharing personal information because once a conversation is reviewed it remains accessible for a certain period even after you've deleted the activity from Gemini Apps.

This occurs because the conversations are stored independently and aren't linked to any specific user's Google Account. Furthermore, the technology company disclosed that these conversations might contain sensitive information and hence they kept for a duration of up to three years.

The blog also mentioned, “Conversations that have been reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and related data like your language, device type, location info, or feedback) are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity because they are kept separately and are not connected to your Google Account. Instead, they are retained for up to three years.”

Furthermore, it was disclosed that even when Gemini Apps Activity is disabled, the user's conversations will be stored in their account for a period of up to 72 hours. “Even when Gemini Apps Activity is off, your conversations will be saved with your account for up to 72 hours. This lets Google provide the service and process any feedback. This activity won't appear in your Gemini Apps Activity”, added blog.

In a clarification, the blog mentioned that Gemini might activate unintentionally, such as when there's a noise resembling "Hey Google." If this occurs and Gemini responds, it will be treated as if it was intentionally activated, following the user's settings.