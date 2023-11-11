New Delhi: In a significant move, Google is gearing up for a mass removal operation, targeting numerous inactive Gmail accounts. Known for its global popularity, Gmail offers features like AI-generated responses and a robust two-step verification system.

The policy shift, announced by Google in May, expands the scope of removal from just erasing content to including the deletion of dormant accounts themselves. (Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 4 Rumoured To Have iPhone 14 Like Look: Check Expected Features, And More)

This decision puts millions of inactive Gmail accounts at risk. According to Google's updated policy, if a Gmail account remains unused for more than two years, Google has the authority to delete both the account and its associated content within Google Workspace.

This includes Drive, Meet, Docs, YouTube, and Photos. Notably, this policy applies exclusively to individual accounts and does not extend to accounts linked with organizations.

Google emphasizes that their internal analysis reveals inactive accounts are 10 times less likely to have Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) configured.

This makes such accounts more susceptible to security breaches and leaks, potentially becoming targets for unauthorized access and malicious activities.

Ruth Kricheli, VP for Product Management at Google, highlighted, "Forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, have not had two-factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user."

To safeguard your Gmail account from the impending removal, Google advises users to log in at least once every two years. Importantly, this login doesn't have to be specific to Gmail; any activity on a Google-related service will suffice to keep the account active and secure.

As Google takes this proactive step to enhance security and streamline its services, users are urged to stay informed and take necessary actions to prevent the inadvertent loss of their Gmail accounts.

Regular logins and ensuring Two-Factor Authentication are essential measures to protect against potential security risks.