Google's foldable smartphone might be called Pixel Notepad: Report

New Delhi: Google’s highly-anticipated first foldable Pixel smartphone didn`t arrive in 2021, as rumoured. However, leaks and reports continue to suggest that Google may soon be launching a foldable smartphone.

As per GSM Arena, Google`s foldable might be called the Pixel Notepad, not the Pixel Fold as previously rumoured. And it could launch by the end of 2022.

Google is reportedly aiming for a USD 1,400 price tag for its foldable phone. In comparison, this is USD 100 greater (discounts aside) than the difference between the USD 1,199 Galaxy S21 Ultra and the USD 1,799.99 Z Fold 3.

This Pixel foldable is set to look more like Oppo's Find N than the Samsung Galaxy Fold in that the device is short and wide rather than tall and narrow. A word on specs - the Pixel Notebook will use the Tensor chip from the Pixel 6 series but will opt for an inferior camera selection. The main camera will be the tried-and-tested 12.2MP IMX363 sensor from the Pixel 2 through 3, 4, and 5 series.

The 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor from the Pixel 6 series was reportedly dismissed because of its thickness.

There will be a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide sensor and two 8MP IMX355s for selfies - likely one on the outer screen and one on the inner one.

