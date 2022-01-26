हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9: Timings, what to expect and all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 9. 

New Delhi: Samsung has officially announced the date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event to launch its latest smartphones and gadgets. The South Korean tech giant gave the information about the launch event on Samsung India’s official Twitter handle. 

The event will be live-streamed globally, allowing fans and tech fanatics to witness the new products being unveiled by the tech giant in real-time. 

When will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event begin in India? 

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 8.30 PM on February 9. "Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022, at 8.30 PM. Register now: http://spr.ly/6014KHvco," Samsung India said in its tweet. 

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?  

Samsung is expected to launch three new smartphones. Under the Galaxy S series, the company could launch the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone brand had asked users to "break through the night" and "break the rules of light" while teasing the improved low-light photography skills of the new Galaxy S smartphones in a YouTube video, ANI reported.  

Besides the smartphone, Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. According to recent reports, the company may launch a regular Tab S8, a larger Tab S8+, and an even bigger and more powerful Tab S8 Ultra as part of the new range of tabs. 

GSM Arena reported that the Galaxy Tab S8 could launch in silver and black colour variants alongside the S Pen stylus. The tab is likely to sport an 11-inch LTPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2560x1600px resolution. Also Read: Himachal Pradesh govt employees get DA hike: Check latest dearness allowance rate

Galaxy Tab S8 could also have 13MP main and 6MP ultrawide cameras on the back and is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and backed by an 8,000 mAh battery. Also Read: Budget 2022: Need to support incomes for consumption push, says Crisil Research

 

