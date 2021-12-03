Hard To Swallow! Maharashtra man loses Rs 89,000 while ordering food online

New Delhi: We all may have ordered food online from apps such as Swiggy and Zomato at least once in our lifetime. Some may have also ordered directly from popular restaurants using their website or apps. Whether it’s the ease of ordering or great discounts, ordering food online has become a habit for many. Fraudsters are now deploying tactics to exploit this habit.

In a unique case in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, a man allegedly lost Rs 89,000 while ordering food online from a famous restaurant in the city, according to the local police quoted in a PTI report.

An official told the wire agency that the incident took place in September when Babasaheb Thombre (41), a resident of the Naregaon area of Aurangabad city, came across an advertisement on social media offering discounts on meals.

The advertisement in question was for a famous restaurant in the city. The outlet was reportedly offering two meals at the price of one, which made the alleged scam more appealing for the customers.

Thombre, who is the victim, used his credit card details to place the order. But instead of a scrumptious meal, he was greeted with a hard to swallow shock, as Rs 89,000 were reportedly deducted from his bank account. Also Read: Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Check latest subscription status, GMP

The victim has filed a complaint with the police. The complaint was registered on Tuesday at MIDC police station under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the IT Act, an official said. Further probe is underway. Also Read: Oppo Inno Day 2021 to begin on Dec 14; foldable phone launch on the cards?

