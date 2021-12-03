Oppo Inno Day 2021 to begin on Dec 14; foldable phone launch on the cards?

New Delhi: Oppo is all set to host its annual tech event, Oppo Inno Day 2021, on December 14-15 in Shenzhen. The company will allow attendees from around the world to visit the first-ever virtual Inno World, according to media reports.

Oppo said that this virtual event will "go down as one of the most interactive online launch events in recent years," GSM Arena reported.

The tradition for Oppo Inno Day started back in 2019, where the company launched AR glasses, 5G CPE and a smartwatch. Most of the gadgets on display at the Oppo Inno Day were actual products that were later sold in the market.

Last year, Oppo had introduced the rollable concept smartphone at its Oppo Inno Day 2020 event. This year, the company is expected to take a step ahead and is likely to launch a foldable smartphone to take on Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola.

Oppo will host two events at Oppo Inno Day 2021, with the first being an "innovative product launch" on December 14. The innovative product could be a foldable smartphone, according to reports. The second event - a "new flagship launch" will be concluded on December 15.

Oppo Inno World will act as a virtual stage for the event. The company will let visitors take a peek at all the exhibition halls. They can also create unique avatars and invite each other to look for easter eggs scattered in the virtual world, ANI reported.

