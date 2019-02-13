HP launches Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 laptops in India: Price and availability

New Delhi: PC maker HP India on Wednesday unveiled the new premium Spectre range of laptops –the Spectre Folio and Spectre x360.

HP Spectre Folio is available now in Cognac Brown at Rs 1,99,990. HP Spectre x360 is available in Dark Ash Grey at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 and in Poseidon Blue at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990.

The company has made the laptops in association with designers Shantanu & Nikhil.



The Spectre Folio incorporates one of the smallest motherboards in the industry and uses a durable material that provides a natural hinge and ﬂexible chassis to enable a breakthrough new form factor, HP said.

The HP Spectre x360 features a gorgeous gem cut design that can only be achieved with aluminum CNC machining. The HP Spectre x360 also comes with a privacy camera kill switch allows the user to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use and an optional HP Sure View, an integrated privacy screen to help users avoid prying eyes in public.