Indian Govt bans Pakistani-based Vidly TV's OTT platform, apps, social media accounts in India; Here's SHOCKING reason

New Delhi: The Central government informed on Monday to block a Pakistan-based OTT platform named ‘Vidly TV’ for broadcasting a web series that was against India’s national security and integrity. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also banned the webiste, two mobile apps and four social media accounts of Vidly TV. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued order using its emergency powers under IT Rules 2021 to immediate blocking of the webiste, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Paksitan-based OTT platform Vidly TV.

ALSO READ | After filmmaking, Aryan Khan to make business debut --Here's what he's up to

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on 12 December 2022 for immediate blocking of the website, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of #Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV,” Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, New Delhi said in a series of tweets.

IMPORTANT

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on 12 December 2022 for immediate blocking of the website, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of #Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.

n1 December 12, 2022

ALSO READ | OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 launched in India, Check comparison in price, display, specs, features, more - In PICS

Explaining further behind the reason of the ban, Gupta added the Government of India action against the Pakistan-based Vidly TV is based on the a web-series called ‘Sevak: The Confessions’. It is reportedly considered detrimental to national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India, defence of India, security of India, and public order in the country.

Govt of India action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the web-series “Sevak: The Confessions”, which was determined to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order in the country.

n2 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) December 12, 2022

Furthermore, he informed that action followed the assessment of the provocative and wholly untrue web-series ‘Sevak’, which was sponsored by Paksitan’s info ops apparatus. First of 3 episode series was released on 26.11.2022, anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus. First (of 3) episode was released on 26.11.2022, anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

n3 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) December 12, 2022

That's why it banned.