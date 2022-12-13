topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
INDIAN GOVT

Indian Govt bans Pakistani-based Vidly TV's OTT platform, apps, social media accounts in India; Here's SHOCKING reason

The OTT channel's web series showed events such as Babri Masjib demolition in Ayodhya, Operation Blue Star, Malegaon blast, Operation Blue Star and Samjhauta Express blast among others, with distorted facts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India Govt bans Pakistani-based OTT channel 'Vidly TV'.
  • Govt alleges OTT platform for broadcasting a web series that was against India's national security and integrity.
  • Ministry of Information and Broadcasting used emergency powers under IT Rules 2021.

Trending Photos

Indian Govt bans Pakistani-based Vidly TV's OTT platform, apps, social media accounts in India; Here's SHOCKING reason

New Delhi: The Central government informed on Monday to block a Pakistan-based OTT platform named ‘Vidly TV’ for broadcasting a web series that was against India’s national security and integrity. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also banned the webiste, two mobile apps and four social media accounts of Vidly TV. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued order using its emergency powers under IT Rules 2021 to immediate blocking of the webiste, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Paksitan-based OTT platform Vidly TV.

ALSO READ | After filmmaking, Aryan Khan to make business debut --Here's what he's up to

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on 12 December 2022 for immediate blocking of the website, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of #Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV,” Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, New Delhi said in a series of tweets. 

ALSO READ | OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 launched in India, Check comparison in price, display, specs, features, more - In PICS

Explaining further behind the reason of the ban, Gupta added the Government of India action against the Pakistan-based Vidly TV is based on the a web-series called ‘Sevak: The Confessions’. It is reportedly considered detrimental to national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India, defence of India, security of India, and public order in the country.

Furthermore, he informed that action followed the assessment of the provocative and wholly untrue web-series ‘Sevak’, which was sponsored by Paksitan’s info ops apparatus. First of 3 episode series was released on 26.11.2022, anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.  

That's why it banned. 

Live Tv

Indian GovtOTT platformIT Rules 2021

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status