Infinix Xpad Tablet Launched In India With ChatGPT-Backed Voice Assistant Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price

Infinix Xpad India Launch: Infinix has launched the Infinix Xpad tablet in the Indian market. The newly-launched tablet supports Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE connectivity and ships with Android 14-based XOS 14. The Infinix Xpad is available in Titan Gold, Frost Blue, and Stellar Grey colour options and comes in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage options.

Notably, the tablet comes with support for a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant called Folax and is equipped with a quad-speaker unit.

Infinix Xpad Tablet Price And Availability:

The tablet is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 13,999. The first sale of the Infinix XPAD will start on September 26 at 12pm via Flipkart.

Salary se badi screen wala XPAD (WiFi + LTE) is here.



Infinix XPAD with 11” FHD+ display and Quad speakers is launching today.



Starting from 10,999*



Sale starts 26th Sept https://t.co/BU6Jx493ZI#InfinixXPAD pic.twitter.com/RxYjqv0jgi — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) September 13, 2024

Infinix Xpad Tablet Specifications:

The tablet houses an 11-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with ARM G57 MC2.

The tablet is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. On the optics front, the Infinix Xpad comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with a flash unit as well. For connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It measures 257.04 x 168.62 x 7.58mm in size and weighs 496g.