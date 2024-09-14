Advertisement
Infinix Xpad Tablet Launched In India With ChatGPT-Backed Voice Assistant Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price

Infinix Xpad India Launch: The Infinix Xpad tablet comes with support for a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant called Folax and is equipped with a quad-speaker unit.  

 

 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Infinix Xpad Tablet Launched In India With ChatGPT-Backed Voice Assistant Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: Infinix (Official Website)

Infinix Xpad India Launch: Infinix has launched the Infinix Xpad tablet in the Indian market. The newly-launched tablet supports Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE connectivity and ships with Android 14-based XOS 14. The  Infinix Xpad is available in Titan Gold, Frost Blue, and Stellar Grey colour options and comes in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage options. 

Notably, the tablet comes with support for a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant called Folax and is equipped with a quad-speaker unit. 

Infinix Xpad Tablet Price And Availability: 

The tablet is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 13,999. The first sale of the Infinix XPAD will start on September 26 at 12pm via Flipkart. 

Infinix Xpad Tablet Specifications: 

The tablet houses an 11-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with ARM G57 MC2. 

The tablet is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. On the optics front, the Infinix Xpad comes with an  8-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. 

For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with a flash unit as well. For connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. 

It measures 257.04 x 168.62 x 7.58mm in size and weighs 496g. 

