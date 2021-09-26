Infosys Recruitment: Company hiring for several job positions, check how to apply

New Delhi: Infosys is inviting candidates for various job positions located across several locations in India, but most of the roles are based out of Bengaluru. The IT major is currently hiring for RPA Developer/Consultant, principal architect, and specialist Programmer-java microservices job roles.

Here’s a brief of various job roles at Infosys:

1. Specialist Programmer-MEAN/MERN

Candidates applying for the position of Specialist Programmer-MEAN/MERN should the ins and outs of several computer languages such as Angular JS, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Aspirants for the Specialist Programmer-MEAN/MERN position will be based out of Bangalore.

2. Specialist Programmer-Java Microservices

Infosys is also hiring for a Specialist Programmer-Java Microservices position for the Bangalore location. The candidate should have knowledge of Java language and Hibernate CAST.

3. Specialist Programmer-Bigdata

Candidates should have the knowledge about big data, spark open-source and scala for applying for the role of Specialist Programmer-Bigdata. Infosys is hiring for the Bangalore location for the job.

Here’s how to apply for the job of Infosys

Candidates can apply for job vacancies at Infosys online through the official website of the IT major. Here’s the official link https://www.infosys.com/careers/apply.html. Also Read: After Tesla, Audi pitches for lower import duties on electric vehicles

Candidates need to share resume in PDF or Word format with the company to apply for the job. However, one must note that candidates should be aged between 20 to 40 years to apply for the jobs at Infosys. Also Read: Centre could extend Fame II incentive scheme for purchase of personal electric cars, e-cycles: Report