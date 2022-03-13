हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram Live creators now get moderators support in dealing with trolls

Creators can add a moderator by tapping the menu icon on the comment bar. 

Instagram Live creators now get moderators support in dealing with trolls

New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is trying to tackle the problem of unsavoury comments that pop up during Live streams with its latest feature. Now, Live users can assign someone to be a moderator for their broadcasts. Moderators can report comments, switch off comments from a particular user and boot troublesome viewers from the stream, reports Engadget.

Creators can add a moderator by tapping the menu icon on the comment bar. They can search for a specific person or choose a user from a list suggested by Instagram.

Instagram is rolling out the feature to help broadcasters focus on engaging in positive discussions instead of spending time addressing unwanted interactions, the report said.

Meanwhile, shortly after dropping support for the IGTV application, Instagram has recently removed its standalone Boomerang as well as Hyperlapse apps from Apple`s App Store and Google Play. Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2022 selling for Rs 28,300, check offer details

Instagram launched Boomerang back in 2014 and allowed users to create mini videos from a burst of 10 shots. Also Read: Google suspends Play Store purchases, subscriptions in Russia

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
InstagramSocial mediaMETAIGTV
Next
Story

Google suspends Play Store purchases, subscriptions in Russia

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv