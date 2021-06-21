International Yoga Day 2021: Check out the 5 best Yoga, health fitness apps

Today is International Yoga Day and in today's day and age, the importance of yoga has been supreme and its popularity has increased manifold. Yoga is considered one of the most effective ways for a healthy lifestyle. There are several mobile apps that are available on Google Play Store and it helps in conducting yoga on a day to day basis. Performing Yoga needs an instructor but if you don’t have one, then you can obviously rely on these apps to keep yourself fit and healthy.

Check the 5 best Yoga apps:

Down Yoga: The Down Yoga app is one such app that helps in performing Yoga and it has been downloaded more than 5 million times and its rating is 4.9 on Google Play Store. There are several customized options on this Yoga app, where people across ages can perform yoga. It is completely free to download.

5 Minute Yoga: 5 Minute Yoga comes with short videos to practice Yoga. It comes with a feature of daily reminder, timer, and yoga for different days. However, you may also have to take a subscription to watch more videos.

Daily Yoga: Daily Yoga has more than 5 million users and it provides yoga classes for free. The app is rated 4.7 on the Google Play Store. There are more than 100 yoga poses available to you on this app.

Simply Yoga: Simply Yoga has been downloaded more than 1 million times on the Google Play Store. The app has a rating of 4.5. While its size is 65MB. HD yoga videos are available on the app for practicing Yoga poses on a daily basis.

Pocket Yoga: Pocket Yoga comes with a format for yoga with photos. Users will find more than 200 yoga positions with explanation. Although this app is not free. But you can use this app for a healthy living.

