iPhone 13 becomes the most popular smartphone on Amazon

New Delhi: In its three months of existence, the iPhone 13 has garnered a lot of attention. Customers tend to favour it this year over any other smartphone. At the Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021, the iPhone 13 was named "smartphone of the year." Not only that, but the iPhone 13 series as a whole has received four additional consumer awards.

The iPhone 13 Mini was named the premium smartphone of the year, while the iPhone 13 Pro was named the ultra-premium smartphone of the year as well as the best camera smartphone. The plain iPhone 13 took home the "best design prize" as well as second place in the "gaming smartphone of the year" competition.

iPhone 13 wins customers' award

Aside from the iPhone 13, users picked Apple as the year's most popular smartphone brand. The Apple AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earphones on the market. It's worth noting that Apple released the AirPods Pro in 2019 and only added MagSafe charging this year.

On the iPhone 13 series, Amazon does not provide any discounts or significant price reductions. Other retailers, such as Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and others, frequently give price reductions and exchange offers.

This year, the iPhone 13 series saw a significant boost over the iPhone 12 series. Apple increased the battery capacity across the board, making the iPhone 13 Mini an all-day smartphone and the iPhone 13 Pro Max capable of lasting two days with moderate to light usage.

Apple also lowered the size of the display notch on all of its devices. The camera sensors were also upgraded, with the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 receiving the same sensor-shift sensors as last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max. This year, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get larger and newer camera sensors, as well as 120Hz ProMotion screens.

