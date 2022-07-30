iPhone 13 gets BIG discount in Croma: Here's how to avail the deal

New Delhi: If you've been thinking about purchasing an iPhone, now is the moment. This is due to the fact that practically every e-commerce site and retail outlet in India is offering discounts on the iPhone. Croma's retail and online stores are offering a Rs 4000 discount on the smartphone. Aside from the iPhone 13, other Apple products such as the iPhone 12, Macbook Air, and others are also discounted on Croma.

The Croma website lists the iPhone 13 for Rs 71,990 for the 128GB model. However, if you have an HDFC credit or debit card, you can reduce the price by Rs 4000. Following the markdown, the price will be Rs 67,990. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 30 July: Check website, steps to redeem

However, it is preferable to purchase the iPhone 13 through Amazon, where the phone is offered at Rs 68,900. Despite the lack of bank offers, you can exchange your phone and receive up to Rs 12,700 in exchange for your old phone. It is critical to remember that the exchange value of your phone is totally dependent on the condition and model of your previous phone. If your old phone is an iPhone, you will most likely get a better discount than if it was an Android phone. Read More: Ola to merge with Uber? Founder Bhavish Aggarwal says 'Absolute Rubbish'

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display of the iPhone 13 has a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by an A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Out of the box, the smartphone runs iOS 15.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP lens on the front. Although Apple does not release iPhone battery specs, the iPhone 13 is expected to include a 3240mAh battery with capability for up to 20W fast charging.