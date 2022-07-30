New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale action game in which participants enter the battlefield with only one winner at the end. It's an improved version of Garena Free Fire. The Indian authorities prohibited PUBG in the same way that it banned Garena Free Fire, although gamers can still use Garena Free Fire Max. The game has been withdrawn from the App Store, but it is still available on Google Play.

Players can choose their starting position in the game, as well as buy weapons and resources to expand their battlefield. It has received the most internet downloads from the Play Store and App Store. It was created by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 participants competing in 10-minute rounds.

The producers of 111 Dots company are constantly upgrading numerous alpha-numeric codes to assist gamers in receiving free goodies on a daily basis. Players can unlock specific steps and earn various reward points by entering these codes.

Check here the step-by-step guide to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

HOW TO REDEEM THE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Gamers can then log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then, the players can copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check. Click on 'OK'.

Step 5: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

HERE ARE THE FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR JULY 30:

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF10HXQBBH2J

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

SARG886AV5GR

WOJJAFV3TUSE

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4O9P4E

X99TK56XDJ4K

31BBMSL7A4K8G

B6IYCTNH4PV3

J2ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

MHM5D8ZQZP22