iPhone 13

iPhone 13 price gets a massive price cut here: Here's how to avail it at Rs 53,850

iPhone 13 costs Rs 74,850 on Flipkart, but you can get Rs 16,000 in exchange for your old phone, bringing the total cost down to Rs 58,850.

New Delhi: On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 13 costs Rs 74,850. Its original selling price of Rs 79,900 has been reduced by 6%. On the same platform, the iPhone 13 with 128GB costs Rs 53,850. 

By using the maximum exchange amount of Rs 16,000 on Flipkart, the astonishing and almost impossible price of iPhone 13 can be reduced. This money can be obtained by selling your old phone, but only if it is in decent condition. It should be free of any dents, scratches, or other physical flaws. You can exchange your phone with anyone, not only Apple.

The Apple iPhone 13 costs Rs 74,850 on Flipkart, but you can get Rs 16,000 in exchange for your old phone, bringing the total cost down to Rs 58,850. Furthermore, HDFC Bank cardholders can get an instant Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone 13. The price of an Apple iPhone 13 reduces to Rs 53,850 with it, however this is mostly dependent on the phone being exchanged.

Similarly, Amazon India is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs. 74,900 with an exchange value of Rs. 11,050 for the previous phone. It lowers the price of the iPhone 13 to 63,850. Currently, there is no bank offer for iPhone 13 on Amazon.

The iPhone 13, which was released last year, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an A15 Bionic processor. The iPhone 13 includes a single 12MP front camera and twin 12MP back cameras.

