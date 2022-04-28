New Delhi: Apple is all set to release the iPhone 14 series in September or October 2022. While the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t revealed any details about the upcoming smartphone series, a new media report has leaked iPhone 14 pricing six ahead of the much-awaited launch.

Apple is expected to kill the Mini version of its flagship series with the launch of the iPhone 14. According to reports, Apple will launch 4 variants under the upcoming iPhone 14 series – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 MAX, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro MAX.

iPhone 14 Price Speculation

As of now, Apple hasn’t revealed the pricing for its iPhone 14 range. However, it is expected that the Apple non-Pro iPhone range with a 6.7-inch screen option could be cheaper by $200.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Apple guru Mark Gurman, Apple will sell the iPhone with the largest size for $200 less than before. I think that version (non-Pro iPhone with 6.7-inch screen option) of the phone will be extremely popular given that users will now be able to get Apple’s largest iPhone size for at least $200 less than before," Gurman said in the report.

Also, it is expected that the replacement of the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Leaks also suggest that the rate of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could hike to $1099 and $1199, respectively.

iPhone 14 Rumoured Specs

With just a few months left for the launch of the iPhone 14 range, rumours are heating up. Apple's upcoming iPhones are expected to arrive with the most significant upgrades in years.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a sleeker new design, a quicker A16 Bionic CPU, a sharper new main camera, and probably a USB-C. The last one being the most doubtful of all.

