iPhone 15 Sees Major Price Drop Before iPhone 16 Launch: Discount Details Inside

New Delhi: Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 16 series just about a year after the iPhone 15 hit the market. While the release date for the iPhone 16 remains under wraps, anticipation is growing for the new features the devices will bring. In the meantime, the iPhone 15 is grabbing attention for its notable price drop on Flipkart during the Month-End Mobiles Fest which runs until August 26.

The 128GB version of the iPhone 15 is currently available for RS 64,999 on Flipkart, down from Apple's official price of Rs 79,600. This discount of Rs 14,501 is a significant offer on a device that was a flagship model just a year ago.

Along with the direct discount, Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal that could cut the price by up to Rs 42,100, based on the condition of your old phone. Keep in mind, though, that the actual exchange value might be lower than the maximum advertised amount.

This deal on the iPhone 15 does not include additional bank discounts from Flipkart. Buyers should consider making their purchase soon as prices and availability might change before the sale concludes.

Early rumors about the iPhone 16 series indicate that the standard models will come with only minor updates, including a slightly bigger battery, a new chipset, and some small design tweaks. Given that the new models are expected to have higher prices, those who can afford to wait might want to hold off and see the full details of the iPhone 16 before buying.