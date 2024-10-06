iPhone 16 For Rs 27,000? Know How This Indian Reddit User Made It Happen

New Delhi: The launch of iPhone 16 series has taken the excitement around Apple products to a whole new level. While many people rushed to pay full price for the latest device, savvy shoppers found smart ways to use their credit cards to score some great discounts.

A reddit user has surprised everyone by revealing they purchased the iPhone 16 with 256 GB storage for just Rs 27,000. This unbelievable deal left many shocked. Meanwhile, others celebrated the buyer’s good fortune. To back up the claim, the user shared a screenshot of the purchase receipt, showing they paid Rs 26,970 using their credit card. The rest of the cost was covered by reward points earned on the card.

As per the screenshot shared by the user, they were able to purchase the iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 89,900 for a remarkably low amount. They paid Rs 26,970 using their HDFC Infinia credit card and used Rs 62,930 worth of credit card reward points to cover the rest. Despite this savvy move, the user jokingly commented, "Thanks to the reward points. I now regret using this card for some of my big spends."

The post attracted the attention of many online users, who were keen to learn more about the man's approach.

One user asked, “Why do u regret using this card for spends? Is it not enough?” The Redditor replied, “I used Amazon pay card for jewellery purchases just for 1% cashback thinking Infinia wont give any points on jewellery but it actually does.”

Another questioned, “How did u buy iPhone 16 already? Is it a different portal from SmartBuy?”

A third user commented, “That’s not the wisest use of points at all. But still, congratulations on new phone.”