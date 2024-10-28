Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812854https://zeenews.india.com/technology/iphone-16-sale-ban-why-indonesia-banned-sale-of-apple-products-find-out-reason-here-2812854.html
NewsTechnology
IPHONE 16

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Why Indonesia Banned Sale Of Apple Products; Find Out Reason Here

Apple iPhone 16 Sale Ban: The country's move not only affects local consumers but also tourists who have purchased the premium wearable device.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Why Indonesia Banned Sale Of Apple Products; Find Out Reason Here Image Credit: Apple (Official Website)

Apple iPhone 16 Sale Ban: The sale of Apple's iPhone 16 has been banned officially in Indonesia after an order from the local government, as per reports. The reason for this action is that Apple did not meet its investment promises in Indonesia. It’s important to mention that the iPhone 16 series was launched at Apple's Glowtime 2024 event on September 9. 

Moreover, the ban also applies to other Apple products released this fall like the Watch Series 10. The country's move not only affects local consumers but also tourists who have purchased the premium wearable device. 

According to the Economic Times reports, the ban reportedly covers both the sale and operation of iPhone 16 models and extends to units that are already sold. Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita also urged users against purchasing the device from abroad. “If there is an iPhone 16 that can operate in Indonesia, that means that I can say, the device is illegal. Do report it to us,” said Gumiwang. 

Let's take a brief look at the possible reasons for Indonesia's recent ban on the iPhone 16. From regulatory challenges to local compliance issues, several factors might have influenced this decision, impacting both Apple's strategy in Indonesia and the availability of the latest model for consumers in the region. 

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Investment Shortfall 

The main issue is that Apple hasn’t fully met its investment promise in Indonesia. So far, Apple has invested 1.48 trillion rupiah, but they needed to reach 1.71 trillion rupiah, leaving a gap of 230 billion rupiah. This shortfall affects Apple’s ability to get the TKDN certification, which requires at least 40 percent local content in devices sold in Indonesia. 

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Certification Issues 

The iPhone 16 is unable to be sold in Indonesia because Apple has not met the local investment requirements, which are essential for securing the necessary certification.

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Delayed Access To iPhone 16

As the TKDN certification remains uncertain, Indonesian consumers might face delays in purchasing the iPhone 16. The situation relies on Apple's completion of its remaining investment commitments, which will ultimately determine whether the newest iPhone models can be officially launched in the country. 

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Government Issues Warning Against Illegal Sales

The government has declared that any sale of the iPhone 16 in Indonesia without the required permits is illegal. Officials are urging the public to report any such devices, emphasizing the importance of complying with local investment requirements.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK