iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Why Indonesia Banned Sale Of Apple Products; Find Out Reason Here

Apple iPhone 16 Sale Ban: The sale of Apple's iPhone 16 has been banned officially in Indonesia after an order from the local government, as per reports. The reason for this action is that Apple did not meet its investment promises in Indonesia. It’s important to mention that the iPhone 16 series was launched at Apple's Glowtime 2024 event on September 9.

Moreover, the ban also applies to other Apple products released this fall like the Watch Series 10. The country's move not only affects local consumers but also tourists who have purchased the premium wearable device.

According to the Economic Times reports, the ban reportedly covers both the sale and operation of iPhone 16 models and extends to units that are already sold. Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita also urged users against purchasing the device from abroad. “If there is an iPhone 16 that can operate in Indonesia, that means that I can say, the device is illegal. Do report it to us,” said Gumiwang.

Let's take a brief look at the possible reasons for Indonesia's recent ban on the iPhone 16. From regulatory challenges to local compliance issues, several factors might have influenced this decision, impacting both Apple's strategy in Indonesia and the availability of the latest model for consumers in the region.

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Investment Shortfall

The main issue is that Apple hasn’t fully met its investment promise in Indonesia. So far, Apple has invested 1.48 trillion rupiah, but they needed to reach 1.71 trillion rupiah, leaving a gap of 230 billion rupiah. This shortfall affects Apple’s ability to get the TKDN certification, which requires at least 40 percent local content in devices sold in Indonesia.

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Certification Issues

The iPhone 16 is unable to be sold in Indonesia because Apple has not met the local investment requirements, which are essential for securing the necessary certification.

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Delayed Access To iPhone 16

As the TKDN certification remains uncertain, Indonesian consumers might face delays in purchasing the iPhone 16. The situation relies on Apple's completion of its remaining investment commitments, which will ultimately determine whether the newest iPhone models can be officially launched in the country.

iPhone 16 Sale Ban: Government Issues Warning Against Illegal Sales

The government has declared that any sale of the iPhone 16 in Indonesia without the required permits is illegal. Officials are urging the public to report any such devices, emphasizing the importance of complying with local investment requirements.