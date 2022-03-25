iPhone Exchange Offer: Here’s how to buy iPhone 13 at Rs 51,700

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone is actually the most desirable smartphone in every market that you see. The iPhone 13 series which has already made a lot of hullabaloo in the market seems to be a little expensive for Indian buyers. That’s when discounts and offers come into the picture. Amazon is offering iPhone 13 at a low price of Rs 51,700.

Here’s how you can buy it:

The base edition of the vanilla iPhone 13 in Blue is currently available on Amazon for Rs 73,900, as opposed to its retail price of Rs 79,900. Furthermore, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,200 off the iPhone 13 on Amazon, which, if taken advantage of, will reduce the price of the 128GB edition of the iPhone 13 to Rs 57,700. In addition, purchasers may get a Rs 6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 13 on Amazon if they pay using an ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Bank credit card, bringing the price down to Rs 51,700, which is virtually as good as a premium Android smartphone.

The iPhone 13 was released in September of last year. The phone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It has a 12-megapixel dual-camera configuration with Cinematic Mode and other features. The iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera. Apple's A15 Bionic chip powers the smartphone. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 on normal days, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900, and the top-spec 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in India.

