iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Camera, Battery, Confirmed On Amazon Ahead Of India Launch

New Delhi: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to make its debut in India on February 22. The upcoming smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon and through iQOO India’s online store. The handset serves as a follow-up to the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. The company (iQOO) has created a landing page on Amazon India's microsite to promote the iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone, confirming most of its major specs ahead of the official launch. However, iQOO hasn’t disclosed any other details, such as pricing and key specs for the Neo 9 Pro.

Let's unwrap the specifications confirmed by the Amazon India microsite

The handset is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery, similar to the China variant. Notably, it supports rapid 120W charging, and users can expect the adapter to be bundled in the box. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the Amazon listing doesn’t provide any details about the selfie camera that will be packed with the smartphone.

Say goodbye to blurry shots! iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a Flagship 50MP Sony IMX 920 Camera*, ensuring your photos are a masterpiece of details



*Sensor used in #iQOONeo9Pro is same as #vivoX100



Powering on 22nd Feb @amazonIN and https://t.co/7tsZtgDjuv pic.twitter.com/ZIqxCaShBw — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 4, 2024

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colours. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC), coupled with options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB storage. This powerful combination ensures smooth and efficient performance for various tasks and applications. (Also Read: Lava Yuva 3 Launched In India at Rs 6,799; Check Specs, Camera, And More)

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of a dedicated Q1 gaming chip, enhancing the gaming experience by optimizing the device for increased gaming rates. This chip will be able to offer a 144 fps frame rate and 900p resolution to provide an immersive gaming experience.

The Indian version of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has achieved an impressive score of 1.7 million on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, according to the company. This score is claimed to be the highest in its segment. (Also Read: Meta's X Rival Threads Has 130 Million Active Users Now)

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced in India under Rs 40,000.