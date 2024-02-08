iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch; Pre-Booking Starts Today, Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which was introduced in China in December 2023 alongside the vanilla iQOO Neo 9, will make its debut in India on February 22. The smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon and through iQOO India’s online store. Ahead of the official launch, the price of one of the variants of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has leaked.

A tipster has shared a product image on X (formerly Twitter) which shows the price of the smartphone. For the 8GB + 256GB variant, the price is listed at Rs 37,999. Moreover, the effective price of this variant can go down to Rs 34,999 after a bank offer of Rs 3,000. Previous reports suggest that the phone will be priced in India at under Rs. 40,000 for the second variant.

[Exclusive] iQOO Neo9 Pro price in India (8GB/256GB variant)

Effective price - ₹34,999 (Including ₹3,000 bank offers). Pre-booking starts tomorrow (additional offers and extended warranty).

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings

The pre-bookings of the smartphone started today. Customers can pay a refundable Rs. 1,000 to pre-book the handset. Additionally, they will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on their final order. (Also Read: Google To Block Android Users From Installing 'Risky' Apps; Details Here)

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO hasn’t disclosed key specifications of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Camera

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the Amazon listing doesn’t provide any details about the selfie camera that will be packed with the smartphone.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Colour

The upcoming handset will be available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colors.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery

The handset is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery, similar to the China variant. Notably, it supports rapid 120W charging, and users can expect the adapter to be bundled in the box.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Processor And Storage

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC), coupled with options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB storage.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro For Gaming Fans

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of a dedicated Q1 gaming chip, enhancing the gaming experience by optimizing the device for increased gaming rates. This chip will be able to offer a 144 fps frame rate and 900p resolution to provide an immersive gaming experience. (Also Read: Redmi A3 Price In India Leaked, Set To Launch On Valentines Day; Check Tipped Specs, Colour)

iQOO Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score

The Indian version of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has achieved an impressive score of 1.7 million on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, according to the company. This score is claimed to be the highest in its segment.