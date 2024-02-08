Redmi A3 Price In India Leaked, Set To Launch On Valentines Day; Check Tipped Specs, Colour

New Delhi: Redmi will launch its budget smartphone 'Redmi A3' on Valentine's Day, which is February 14, in India. The upcoming handset will be a follow-up to last year’s Redmi A2, which was launched in May 2023. It is rumoured that the Redmi A3 will succeed the Redmi A2 and will bring some improvements and upgrades.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is launching the smartphone just before the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the Redmi A3 smartphone has been leaked. As per tipsters, the base variant of the Redmi A3 will be priced under Rs 7,000, while the higher-end variant is expected to come in under Rs 9,000. The upcoming new handset is set to compete with recent budget offerings from Realme, Motorola, Oppo, and others. (Also Read: Mozilla Monitor's New Service Will Protect Your Personal Data Online; Details Here)

Notably, the brand has a microsite detailing some of the expected specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi A3 Display

The device features a 6.71-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1,600×720 pixels along with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It ensures clarity with 400 nits of peak brightness and durability with Gorilla Glass protection.

Redmi A3 Connectivity

The device supports a Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio.

Redmi A3 Processor

The upcoming smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC processor, delivering reliable performance.

Redmi A3 Memory

The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM paired with 6GB of virtual memory, alongside ample storage space of 128GB eMMC 5.1.

Redmi A3 Camera

The smartphone houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter. (Also Read: Google To Block Android Users From Installing 'Risky' Apps; Details Here)

Redmi A3 Battery

The device is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery, supported by 10W USB-C charging for extended usage without frequent recharging.

Redmi A3 OS

The smartphone is likely to operate on Android 13 Go out of the box.