Jio Phonecall AI: Users Can Record And Save Calls In Jio Cloud, Automatically Turn Them Into Text

Jio has introduced Jio Phonecall AI, a new service that brings AI capabilities right to your phone calls. With this tool, users can record and save calls in Jio Cloud, automatically turn them into text and even get summaries and translations in different languages. Akash Ambani explains that Jio Phonecall AI is designed to make managing and understanding phone conversations easier and more efficient.

How to Use Jio Phonecall AI

Using Jio Phonecall AI is simple. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

- Dial the AI Number: Call 1-800-1732673 to connect with Jio Phonecall AI.

- Start Recording: After the welcome message, press 1 to begin recording.

- Speak Freely: The AI will automatically record, transcribe, and translate your conversation in the background.

- Recording Alerts: The AI will periodically announce, "The call is being recorded," to ensure transparency.

- Pause Transcription: Press 2 if you need to pause transcription. You’ll hear "Transcription is paused."

- Resume or End: Press 1 to resume transcription or press 3 to end the session.

This feature supports various communication formats, including one-on-one calls, group conferences, and personal notes. Jio Phonecall AI is especially helpful for hearing-impaired individuals, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that everyone’s voice can be heard.

All the call recordings and transcripts will be stored in Jio Cloud so user can easily retrieve them whenever they need. Jio Phonecall AI makes recording and transcribing calls as straightforward as dialing a number, making it an essential tool for smooth and effective communication in our connected world.

In addition, Jio has also introduced Jio TvOS, a fully home-grown operating system for the Jio Set Top Box. Designed for a superior big-screen experience, Jio TvOS delivers faster, smoother performance with features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. According to Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio, it provides a custom-made entertainment system for home use.