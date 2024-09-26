LinkedIn Adds Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi And Telugu Language Options

New Delhi: Leading professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday announced it has added 10 new language options, including four Indian regional languages.

The new language options are Vietnamese, Greek, Persian, Finnish, Hebrew, Hungarian, along with four Indian regional languages — Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Punjabi.

The new additions bring LinkedIn's support to five Indian languages, including Hindi, it said in a statement.

“We're excited to announce that LinkedIn is now more inclusive and accessible than ever. We've expanded our language support to include 10 new languages, each representing a vibrant part of our global community,” said Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen.

LinkedIn’s member base in India has surpassed 135 million, with engagement rates growing at 20 per cent year-over-year. India stands as LinkedIn's second-largest and fastest-growing market.

By adding these languages, LinkedIn aims to bridge language barriers on the platform, allowing more people to establish deeper professional identities and engage more meaningfully with their networks.

“With these additions, our platform now supports a total of 36 languages, helping professionals around the world connect, communicate, and collaborate more effectively,” said Cohen.

Last month, the Microsoft-owned platform appointed Kumaresh Pattabiraman as new Country Manager and Product Head in India.

According to Pattabiraman, LinkedIn has evolved from being just a jobs platform to becoming a dynamic global community where professionals connect for jobs, learning, networking, and knowledge sharing.

India is among the top five countries with the fastest-growing AI talent and has the highest AI skill penetration globally, and LinkedIn members are using AI skills three times more frequently than the global average.

LinkedIn recently launched a new video experience in India, in a bid to tap into one of the fastest-growing markets with uploads growing 60 per cent year-on-year in the country.