Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798686https://zeenews.india.com/technology/linkedin-adds-bengali-marathi-punjabi-and-telugu-language-options-2798686.html
NewsTechnology
LINKEDIN

LinkedIn Adds Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi And Telugu Language Options

The new language options in LinkedIn are Vietnamese, Greek, Persian, Finnish, Hebrew, Hungarian, along with four Indian regional languages — Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Punjabi.

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LinkedIn Adds Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi And Telugu Language Options

New Delhi: Leading professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday announced it has added 10 new language options, including four Indian regional languages. 

The new language options are Vietnamese, Greek, Persian, Finnish, Hebrew, Hungarian, along with four Indian regional languages — Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Punjabi.

The new additions bring LinkedIn's support to five Indian languages, including Hindi, it said in a statement.

“We're excited to announce that LinkedIn is now more inclusive and accessible than ever. We've expanded our language support to include 10 new languages, each representing a vibrant part of our global community,” said Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen.

LinkedIn’s member base in India has surpassed 135 million, with engagement rates growing at 20 per cent year-over-year. India stands as LinkedIn's second-largest and fastest-growing market.

By adding these languages, LinkedIn aims to bridge language barriers on the platform, allowing more people to establish deeper professional identities and engage more meaningfully with their networks.

“With these additions, our platform now supports a total of 36 languages, helping professionals around the world connect, communicate, and collaborate more effectively,” said Cohen.

Last month, the Microsoft-owned platform appointed Kumaresh Pattabiraman as new Country Manager and Product Head in India.

According to Pattabiraman, LinkedIn has evolved from being just a jobs platform to becoming a dynamic global community where professionals connect for jobs, learning, networking, and knowledge sharing.

India is among the top five countries with the fastest-growing AI talent and has the highest AI skill penetration globally, and LinkedIn members are using AI skills three times more frequently than the global average.

LinkedIn recently launched a new video experience in India, in a bid to tap into one of the fastest-growing markets with uploads growing 60 per cent year-on-year in the country.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’