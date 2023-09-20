New Delhi: For many engaged couples, creating wedding vows can be a difficult undertaking, and Molly Price and Erik Sorensen of Denver were no different. The pair decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to help them communicate their love for one another in a meaningful way as their October wedding date drew nearer.

According to Molly Price, 28, who spoke with Business Insider, there were many things she wanted to include in her vows to Erik Sorensen after they had been together for a considerable amount of time and had gone through several life experiences. They used AI tools like ChatGPT and Joy's Writer's Block Assistant to address this problem. (Also Read: ATTENTION! Charging Your Phone More Than 80% Reduces Battery Backup? Apple's Latest Feature Indicates THIS)

Several months ago, Molly started experimenting with these AI technologies and saw their potential right away. In addition to using AI for their wedding vows, they also hired these AI platforms to create their wedding website and toast speeches. (Also Read: ATTENTION! Charging Your Phone More Than 80% Reduces Battery Backup? Apple's Latest Feature Indicates THIS)

Molly was particularly interested in Joy's Writer's Block Assistant, a complimentary service provided by the wedding website Joy. Users will find it simpler to express their emotions with the help of this application, which offers structured questions regarding the desired tone and content of vows.

It invites users to divulge intimate information about their connection and potential marriage while providing direction with inquiries like "Our shared values" and "What you love most about your partner." Furthermore, it offers selections like Rumi and Shakespeare, as well as a variety of styles, from romantic to hilarious.

The basis for Molly and Erik's vows was created by Joy's AI helper, then they used ChatGPT to add humour, emotion, and rich details. Despite the unexpected use of AI to such a private work, Molly discovered that ChatGPT assisted her in changing the tone to seem more human and less artificial.