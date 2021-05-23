Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: Here’s how to watch and what to expect

Microsoft is planning to hold its Build 2021 event from May 25 and it will end on May 27. This time, the event will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and users can live stream the event on YouTube and Microsoft’s official website. The company is expected to come up with multiple new features for its Windows operating system and for other consumer products.

Here’s a quick look at the expectation from the Microsoft event:

Windows 10

In its earlier Build developer conferences, Microsoft has not at all mentioned Windows 10. So this time, one can expect that there will be talks on the new changes on Windows 10 on May 27. The company recently shut down its Windows 10X project and revealed in a blog post that most of the features will be integrated with other parts of Windows and other Microsoft products.

The new changes could be a modernised touch keyboard, optimised key sizing, sounds, colours, and animations.

Microsoft is also reportedly planning to implement a big visual revamp of Windows 10 that will come out later in 2021.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has finally said that the Internet Explorer web browser will be closed from next year and therefore Edge will become the only supported web browser it has to offer. At Build 2021, the company is expected to announce future plans for its web browser.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams has become immensely popular during pandemic and therefore, the company is expected to reveal the future plans for the same at Build 2021. The company is also expected to release a few new features for the same at the event.

At the Build 2021 event, Microsoft has scheduled more than 287 sessions, which will focus on a number of its products including Teams, Azure, and Power Platform.

