Microsoft Windows 11 launched! macOS like dock bar, widgets and other attractive features

Windows 11

New Delhi: Microsoft has finally launched Windows 11 on Thursday (June 24) at a virtual event scheduled on the date. After teasing us for several weeks, Microsoft's chief product officer Panos Panay rolled out Windows 11, the next generation of the operating system for our personal computers and laptops. 

Microsoft has confirmed that it’s sticking to its nomenclature and will name the latest operating system Windows 11. 

In Windows 11, the Start Menu has moved to the centre, instead of the extreme left side, as previous leaks had suggested. The design of the operating system looks completely revamped. Windows 11 is coming with widgets support. 

Taking a cue from Apple’s Macbooks, Windows 11’s dock bar at the bottom gets a similar look. The operating system also appears to be more touch-friendly and responsive. Users will be able to use two apps side-by-side on the latest Microsoft Windows 11. Also Read: Vivo V21e launched in India with special inaugural offer: Price, specs and more details

Moreover, Microsoft has announced a simple teams integration with Windows 11. This will help users to call, message, and connect with other Teams users on any device or operating system. 

In yet another update, Microsoft is going to revamp the entertainment experience with Windows 11. In the entertainment section of the official Microsoft Store, you can see all the highlighted movies and shows.  Also Read: SBI launches Aarogyam healthcare business loan to bolster India’s health infrastructure

