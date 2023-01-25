topStoriesenglish2565595
Micrsoft Down: MS Teams, Outlook, Linkedin, More Face Major Outage Globally, Twitteratis React With Hilarious Memes

Microsoft has tweeted from its official handle that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Microsoft's services stop working globally.
  • Users report the outage on MS Team, Outlook, Linkedin, more on Down Detector.
  • Twitteratis react with hilarious memes.

New Delhi: Software giant Microsoft’s services MS Teams, Outlook, Linkedin, Azure and Microsoft are down. Down tracking site Down Detector has seen a major uptick in reports by the users across the world. Over 3000 users have reported the outage in Outlook, MS Team, more so far on the Down Detector.

