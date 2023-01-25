Micrsoft Down: MS Teams, Outlook, Linkedin, More Face Major Outage Globally, Twitteratis React With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Software giant Microsoft’s services MS Teams, Outlook, Linkedin, Azure and Microsoft are down. Down tracking site Down Detector has seen a major uptick in reports by the users across the world. Over 3000 users have reported the outage in Outlook, MS Team, more so far on the Down Detector.

ALSO READ | YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Office to get hug From Musk | Watch

Twitteratis react with hilarious memes

Twitteratis flood the social media platform with hilarious and sarcastic tweets on the wake of down in Microsoft’s wide range services.

Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE — Yashdip Does Cricket (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023

Not so excited for a 5-9pm meeting today. But now MS Teams is down — Li-ly-pad (@yampamyy) January 25, 2023

MS Teams down

MS Outlook down

MS 365 down — DaddyJuan (@DaddyJuan_X) January 25, 2023

MS Teams and Outlook down? @MicrosoftTeams



I guess some companies will opt to announce early work dismissal or “Be right back” status is the key #MicrosoftTeams #MSTeams #MSTeamsDown January 25, 2023

People coming on Twitter to check if MS Teams is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/Q7fD7aYbfI — Yashdip Does Cricket (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023

MS Teams is down oh no pic.twitter.com/wiT5dlWFHQ — zenobia (@Zrangefinder) January 25, 2023

MS teams and outlook global outage pic.twitter.com/F9wn3gNzIG — missing junhui every second (@arsndef) January 25, 2023

That's how they react.