Micrsoft Down: MS Teams, Outlook, Linkedin, More Face Major Outage Globally, Twitteratis React With Hilarious Memes
Microsoft has tweeted from its official handle that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.
- Microsoft's services stop working globally.
- Users report the outage on MS Team, Outlook, Linkedin, more on Down Detector.
- Twitteratis react with hilarious memes.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Software giant Microsoft’s services MS Teams, Outlook, Linkedin, Azure and Microsoft are down. Down tracking site Down Detector has seen a major uptick in reports by the users across the world. Over 3000 users have reported the outage in Outlook, MS Team, more so far on the Down Detector.
ALSO READ | YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Office to get hug From Musk | Watch
Twitteratis react with hilarious memes
Twitteratis flood the social media platform with hilarious and sarcastic tweets on the wake of down in Microsoft’s wide range services.
Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE — Yashdip Does Cricket (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023
Not so excited for a 5-9pm meeting today. But now MS Teams is down — Li-ly-pad (@yampamyy) January 25, 2023
MS Teams down
MS Outlook down
MS 365 down — DaddyJuan (@DaddyJuan_X) January 25, 2023
MS Teams and Outlook down? @MicrosoftTeams
I guess some companies will opt to announce early work dismissal or “Be right back” status is the key #MicrosoftTeams #MSTeams #MSTeamsDown— WALTER CES (@waltzjces) January 25, 2023
People coming on Twitter to check if MS Teams is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/Q7fD7aYbfI — Yashdip Does Cricket (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023
MS Teams is down oh no pic.twitter.com/wiT5dlWFHQ — zenobia (@Zrangefinder) January 25, 2023
MS teams and outlook global outage pic.twitter.com/F9wn3gNzIG — missing junhui every second (@arsndef) January 25, 2023
That's how they react.
Live Tv
More Stories