OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Launched In India Under Rs 25,000 With Camera Features; Check Specs, Price, Bank Offers

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite India Launch: OnePlus has expanded its Nord smartphone lineup with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The phone comes as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite launched in India last year in April. The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite comes with Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange colour options.

The handset runs Android 14 out of the box, with OxygenOS 14 on top. It is offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price And Availability:

For the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 22,999. Consumers can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite on June 27 at 12pm from Amazon, OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores and authorized stores.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Bank Offers:

The company is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI and OneCard credit cards.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Specifications:

The handset features a 6.67-inch 1080p resolution display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The newly launched smartphone is loaded with a 5500mAh battery and it supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Notably, the handset is also included with the fast charger in the box. On the optics front, the handset comes with a dual rear camera setup of 50MP with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite smartphone also comes with camera features like Portrait mode, dedicated Night mode, Dual-view, Text scanner, and more. For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C for charging or data transfer. The IP54-rated handset has an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.