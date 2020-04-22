हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nintendo

Nintendo schedules Splatfest for 'Splatoon 2' on May 2

Nintendo schedules Splatfest for &#039;Splatoon 2&#039; on May 2

While Nintendo is finding it tough to put enough Switch consoles on shelves right now due to the spike in demand, the company has decided to highlight an old favorite: Splatoon 2. 

Nintendo has scheduled a special event for the game on May 2 specially for those who are looking for a break from playing the turnip markets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The week-long special Demo Event is scheduled to start on April 29 and during this period the players will be allowed to try modes including Turf War, Ranked Battle and Salmon Run competing against other people in the demo or players who own the full game. Nintendo has also decided to put the game on sale during the event, slashing the price from $59.99 to $39.99. The company is also offering a free seven-day trial of its online services in order to allow the people try the multiplayer.

After the conclusion of the Demo Event, Nintendo will launch a new Splatfest. It may be recalled that the “last” of these special community events was scheduled by Nintendo in July. Players will get the option to support either Team Mayo or Team Ketchup for two days between May 22 and May 24, beginning and ending at 6 PM ET.

When Nintendo launched Splatoon 2 in 2017, it was dubbed by many as an excellent evolution of the company's Nintendo’s squirt gun shooter and the demo and new event is expected to introduce new Switch owners to its unique brand of action.

Tags:
Nintendosplatfestsplatoon 2
Next
Story

Apple Music soon in 52 new countries; App Store, iCloud being unveiled in other parts of world
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Horrible pictures of two Chinese doctors during COVID19 treatment