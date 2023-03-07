Nothing Ear (2) TWS To Be Launched On March 22 Globally; Here's Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: Tech company Nothing has announced to launch the new device ‘Nothing Ear (2) on March 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM (Tuesday). It will be the second-TWS product of the company after Nothing Ear (Stick). The company hasn’t revealed the specs and prices of the upcoming device.

The company has announced a compeition for netizens to win Nothing (Stick). Those users who capture life in all its HD glory with Phone (1) can win Ear (Stick). They need to show the company their most colourful images on Twitter or Instagram by tagging #withNothing in the caption before 23:59, March 8, 2023. Three most vibrant shots will win the device.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Specs

The TWS Nothing Ear (Stick) is available at the cost of Rs 8,499 with 15% off on Flipkart. There are some bank offers as well providing up to 5% Cashback. The sticks are comfortable ergonomic design with powerful 12.6 mm custom driver, Bass lock technology to prevent bass lock, customizable EQ settings, improved clear voice technology for clear calls.

The stick can run up to 29 hours on a single full-charge, and sports press controls and maximum connection stability. It also has Bluetooth 5.2.

Nothing (1) Smartphone Specs

Nothing 1 smartphone has Glyph interface – a unique way to communicate with light patterns to indicate who’s calling. Other features are charging status, Signals app notifications to filter messages and emails from calls. Notification lights dim for less disturbances. Moreover, it allows to check battery status and know when reverse charging is in use.

It is powered by Nothing OS that works on Android 13. Nothing ecosystem is an open invitation control third party products from quick settings as easily as Nothing ones. It allows connect with Tesla, unlock doors, turn on AC, and see miles left. The user can check Airpods battery status.

It comes with 50MP dual rear camera setup for “brilliant realims”. It shoots exceptionally stable videos and has studio lighting built-in and night mode to take images to the next level.

Speaking to display, it comes with 6.55 OLED display for richer and deeper contrasts and adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate for irresistibly interactions. Nothing provides reverse charging of 5W meaning charging other electronic equipments like your earbuds with the smartphone.

Nothing 1 sports snapdragon 778G+ chipset for phenomenal graphics and high gaming experience.