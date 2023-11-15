Nothing May Launch iMessages Feature To Android Users: Check What It Is

New Delhi: In a significant move, London-based smartphone maker Nothing is set to revolutionize the Android landscape by offering Apple's coveted iMessage-like features exclusively to Android users. Unlike previous iMessage clients on Android developed by third parties, Nothing is taking matters into its own hands with the launch of its new messaging platform, Nothing Chats, designed specifically for Nothing Phone (2) users.

Starting this Friday, November 17th, Nothing Phone 2 owners will have the unique opportunity to experience the iconic blue bubbles of iMessage.

Nothing's bold move aims to break down barriers between different phone users by providing a messaging service powered by Sunbird, a unique architecture designed to deliver messages directly between users without intermediary server storage.

While Nothing Phone 2 users will enjoy the highly sought-after iMessage features, the company emphasizes the need for users to trust Sunbird for a seamless integration.

Sunbird temporarily stores user iCloud credentials in an encrypted database on a Mac Mini, located in either the US or Europe based on the user's region.

After two weeks of inactivity, Sunbird securely deletes this account information to uphold user privacy, as explained by Nothing's US head of PR, Jane Nho.

The Nothing Chats app, currently in its Beta phase, enables users to exchange messages through blue bubbles. To set up the app with iMessage, users need to log in with their Apple IDs, ensuring that chats maintain end-to-end encryption in alignment with Sunbird's privacy policy.

Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei, in a video on YouTube, provides insights into the app's features. Nothing Chats will support both individual and group messaging, featuring typing indicators, full-size media sharing, and voice notes.

Although initial features such as read receipts, message reactions, and message replies will be unavailable, the company promises their inclusion in future updates during the Beta phase.

Scheduled for launch on November 17, the Nothing Chats app will initially be available to users in North America, the EU, and other European countries.

The company has not disclosed plans for expansion to other regions or older Nothing Phone (1) models. Notably, the app will not be available on the Google Play Store, presenting an exclusive offering from Nothing.