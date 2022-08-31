New Delhi: Meta owned Whatsapp has tied up with Reliance owned JIO Mart to launch grocery shopping on Whatsapp. This is India’s first end-to-end encrypted grocery shopping experience. Now Whatsapp users can do shopping along with chatting on the platform.

Customers can now open the entire cataglogue of JIO mart on Whatsapp, select the items they want to purchase, and do payment through Whatsapp UPI. The entire process is aim at providing ease and hassle free shopping on the most used communication app in India.

Taking the platform Twitter to annonce the new feature on 29 August, Will Cathcart, head of Whatsapp, wrote, “Today @JioMart is LIVE on @WhatsApp with our first end-to-end shopping experience. You can browse products, add your items to your cart, and make your payment -- all within a WA chat! Excited about the opportunities this opens up for businesses to build experiences on WhatsApp!”

As per sources, Whatsapp was working on this project for over 2 years.

Celebrating the new development, Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,”

It is to be noted that Whatsapp users have been alllowed to expand another 60 million users base from 40 million by The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on 13 April, 2022. Now whatsapp may add upto a total of 100 million users for its UPI payment system. This add on will be useful after the launch of JIO mart on Whatsapp.