New Delhi: More and more offices are reversing the trend of Work from Home. Following suit, Google is now apparently stopping Work From Home for its employees. The new Google return-to-office rule is keeping the staff up at night. The search engine behemoth has requested to its staff members come back to work at least three days a week. As more cases of COVID-19 are being reported day by day, the employees are growing worried about their health.

Some employees of the corporation admitted to CNBC that they have been receiving notices of infections in their email inboxes on a regular basis and the company has resumed work from the office. Employees are venting their rage and frustration through memes in the current circumstances.

Significantly, Google evaluated its work-from-office policy in April and made it necessary for employees to be on-site at least three days each week. Employees, however, have resisted the new rules because they have been productively working from home, leading the IT company to record its biggest revenue rise in 15 years.

However, Google has also given the option of Work From Home permanently under certain conditions.

In comparison to other companies, Google reported the most COVID-19 instances in its workplace, as per the public health dashboard for Los Angeles. According to Deadline.com, the Google behemoth experienced 145 infections at its Silicon Beach office in Venice, California, and 135 cases at its expansive Playa Vista site.

Unvaccinated Google employees are asking the authorities to be allowed to visit the company's premises because there has already been an increase in COVID cases there. They want the vaccination requirement to be removed because even vaccinated workers are contracting the disease.