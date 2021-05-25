हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aarogya Setu App

Now you can see COVID-19 vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app

Now it will function in a way that whenever someone takes a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a blue tick will be seen against his/her name and then after the second dose, two blue ticks will be shown, implying further that the person has been vaccinated.

Now you can see COVID-19 vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app

As India struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, Aarogya Setu, the government's first line of defence against COVID-19 has come up with an updated version which basically displays a user's vaccination status. 

It comes at a time when the users need vital information regarding the vaccination process and it also gives details about vaccine registration.  

Now it will function in a way that whenever someone takes a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a blue tick will be seen against his/her name and then after the second dose, two blue ticks will be shown, implying further that the person has been vaccinated.

Besides the CoWIN portal, the Aarogya Setu app is further used to book slots to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The government has also enabled on-site registration or facilitated cohort registration along with an online appointment on the CoWIN platform for those in the 18-44 age group, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) had said.

