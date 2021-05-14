Officially revealed! Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations from THIS date, special reward for fans

New Delhi: Krafton, the video game developer behind the Battlegrounds Mobile India on Friday officially announced the date for pre-registrations of the game in India.

The long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on 18th May.

There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only, the company said in a statement.

To pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

“Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available exclusively to play in India only,” the company said.

According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

When you play our game we do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law, the company said. If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system, it added.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.