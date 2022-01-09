हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OnePlus 10 Pro launch next week, smartphone likely to feature dual-curved screen: Report

OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a dual-curved screen with very narrow bezels on both sides. 

OnePlus 10 Pro launch next week, smartphone likely to feature dual-curved screen: Report

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a dual-curved screen with very narrow bezels on both sides, as well as the chin and the top.

In its official Weibo post, the company revealed that the hole-punch stills remain in the top left corner, same as last year, reports GizmoChina.

The post also mentioned that the smartphone, which is all set to launch in China on January 11, will be the first phone to sport the latest version of ColorOS 12.1 in China.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will be sporting a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display on the front.

It will house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Furthermore, it will also have support for reverse wireless charging too.

A recent report said that the OnePlus 10 Pro would come with an all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back. Also Read: Odisha announces financial package for community support staff, paid medical leaves for Anganwadi workers

The company also revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options -- volcanic black and forest emerald. Also Read: ICICI Bank revises credit card charges, late payment fine now up to Rs 1,200

