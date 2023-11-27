New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air, OnePlus has given us a sneak peek at its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. In a recent post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the tech giant officially unveiled the device's design. Fans of the OnePlus 11's popular green color scheme will be pleased to know that the OnePlus 12 will continue this trend. The teaser video also showcases a similar camera bump on the back of the phone.

OnePlus 12: Expected Processor

Rumors are buzzing about the OnePlus 12 being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

OnePlus 12: Colour Options

The teaser video from OnePlus reveals that the OnePlus 12 will be available in three attractive color options: Pale Green, Rock Black, and White.

OnePlus 12: China Launch Date

The much-anticipated launch is set for December 5 in China, coinciding with OnePlus' 10th anniversary celebration on December 4.

OnePlus 12: Camera Setup

Leaked information suggests that the OnePlus 12 might boast a triple rear camera setup. This configuration could include a 50-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel.

OnePlus 12: OnePlus China President Statement

OnePlus China president Li Jie has confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 will introduce the company's first 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. However, specific sensor details are yet to be unveiled. Earlier leaks hint at the periscope zoom camera using an OmniVision OV64B sensor and offering a 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 12: Other Expected Specs

Additionally, there's speculation about a new X-axis motor that could enhance the phone's gaming performance.

OnePlus 11: Specifications

Recalling the OnePlus 11, which launched in February this year, it featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Priced at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus 11: Battery Power

The device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.