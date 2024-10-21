OnePlus 13 Official Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Specs, Price

OnePlus 13 Launch: Chinese electronic manufacturer OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 13 smartphone in China. The company will launch the smartphone in China at 4 PM on October 31. However, the company hasn't cleared the official India launch date of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three different colours: White Dawn, Obsidian Black and Blue Moment. However, the new flagship entry has a design similar to its predecessor, OnePlus 12.

The phone is expected to feature the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Hence, the processor is likely to outperform the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro processor in some benchmarks.

OnePlus 13 Price (Expected)

OnePlus 13 is tipped to be launching at a price of CNY 5,299 (Roughly around Rs 62,627) for the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant, which would amount to a CNY 500 (Roughly around Rs 5,911) or a 10.4% hike from the OnePlus 12 which was launched at CNY 4,799 (Rs 56,733) for the same variant.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to boast a 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM), ensuring excellent visibility in all lighting conditions. The handset could be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, combined with an IP68/69 rating for superior water and dust resistance.

The phone is likely to integrate the latest Hasselblad imaging system alongside the second-generation BOE X2 display, with the addition of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. These lenses, along with an LED flash unit, are arranged symmetrically in a square formation, which is ideal for photography enthusiasts.

The may run on ColorOS 15-based Android 15, the OnePlus 13 is also expected to include a 0916T vibration motor, further enhancing the user experience.