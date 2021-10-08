OnePlus 9RT to launch on October 13: Check expected price, specs and more

New Delhi: In a post on Weibo, Pete Lau, co-founder of Oneplus, hinted at the introduction of the OnePlus 9RT. OnePlus 9RT will be released on October 13, according to reports. OnePlus 9 RT is expected to have features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 120 Hz display.

Pete Lau shared a brief history of the OnePlus T series in a post published on Sunday. It began with the launch of the OnePlus 3T in 2016 and ended with the OnePlus 8T, the most recent model in the series. He also hinted that the business will release a new t-series phone with a new moniker, implying the OnePlus 9RT.

Weibo disclosed the name of the model that had been circulating in the rumour mill, which was created using the OnePlus 9RT. The company is anticipated to release more information soon.

OnePlus 9RT has been making news for the past 2 months. It is speculated that the phone will come to Indian and Chinese markets this month.

Oneplus 9RT price

According to recent reports, Oneplus 9RT will cost between Rs 23,200 to Rs 34,800.

Oneplus 9RT Specifications

The phone is expected to be available in three colours. It'll sport a full HD+ display with a hole punch design and a 120 Hz refresh rate, according to rumours. It may also include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SOC and a 50MP main camera sensor. The new model is also expected to run on Android 11. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W rapid charging capabilities is believed to be included in the phone.

It is rumoured that OnePlus 9RTjoint edition is also in the works alongside OnePlus 9RT. It could be launched next month. OnePlus Buds 72 earphones could also be launched this month alongside the phone.

