OnePlus Ace 3 Expected To Launch In China On This Date: Check Rumoured Details

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, known as OnePlus 12R in India and other global markets, in the first week of January 2024. The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 12 series, including the 'R' series, will make its debut in India and other global markets on January 23, marking the first international appearance of the 'R' series.

Key Specifications:

According to information shared by a tipster on Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 3 is slated to debut in China on January 4, 2023. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event In India: Check Ticket Price, Availability, Where To Buy, And More)

The smartphone is expected to feature a metal frame with a superior texture and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, last year's flagship processor. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event In India: Check Ticket Price, Availability, Where To Buy, And More)

The OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, utilizing LTPO technology. Reports suggest a peak brightness of 4500 nits with support for 2160Hz PVM dimming.

Design And Build:

The smartphone is anticipated to come with an IP54 certification and showcase a circular camera island design on the back, resembling the one seen on the OnePlus 12.

Processing Power And Storage:

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on a 4nm process, the OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Battery And Charging:

The device is speculated to include a glass body with a metal mid-frame, housing a robust 5,500mAh battery. Fast-charging capabilities are expected via the 100W fast charger.

Operating System:

The OnePlus Ace 3 is anticipated to run on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 in India, while the China variant may run on Color OS 14.

Camera Setup:

According to reports, the OnePlus Ace 3 could sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera to meet various photography and video calling needs.