OnePlus Ace 3 Launched In China With These Colour Options

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially rolled out the OnePlus Ace 3 in the Chinese market on Thursday.

Notably, The same handset will be launched in global markets as OnePlus 12R on January 23 this year alongside the OnePlus 12 flagship phone, said media reports. (Also Read: Redmi 13 Series India Launch)

OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 3 comes with a similar design as the OnePlus 12, featuring a triple rear camera setup. The handset is equipped with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, along with a new Rose Gold colour variant. It also features a 6.78-inch curved OLED display, with 1.5K resolution of 2480×1264 pixels. This handset features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In Addition, the OnePlus Ace 3 is equipped with other eye-catching features such as Dolby Atmos, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, alert slider.

OnePlus Ace 3 Price

From what appears from the rates of the phone models in china, the cost of this handset will approximately start at Rs 30,500 for the 12GB+256GB variant, Rs 35,100 for 16GB+512GB, and Rs 40,100 for the 16GB+1TB model.

OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options and Storage

The handset is available in three storage options: 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The device runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 with three color options- blue, gray, and bronze.



OnePlus Ace 3 Connectivity

Talking about the connectivity, this handset include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and more. The OnePlus Ace 3 charges through USB Type-C and can fast charge at up to 100W with the bundled charger.



