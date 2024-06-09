OnePlus Nord CE 4 Smartphone Receives Massive Discount On Amazon; Check New Price And Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone on April 1. Now, the handset is getting a significant price cut during the ongoing OnePlus Community Sale offer, available on both online platforms and retail outlets from June 6 to June 11.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone comes with two storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB. It comes in Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble colour options. For the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999. The smartphone is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant.

OnePlus Community Sale Offer

During the OnePlus Community Sale offer, consumers can enjoy a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone via Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and official partners. Meanwhile, consumers who make a transaction using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bank of Baroda Bank and IDFC bank cards will also be eligible for free EMI. There is also an exclusive discount for students of Rs 500.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It also offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate and innovative PWM dimming technology. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The handset is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Battery Health Engine tech for long-term battery durability.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 uses AI to learn your usage pattern and regulate the charging speed.

In the camera setup, it features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for quality selfies and video chats. For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

The company claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 can be fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent in just around 29 minutes with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger.