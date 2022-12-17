'People have spoken...': Elon Musk announces to unsuspend accounts of journalists on Twitter after poll

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced to lift the ban of suspended accounts on Twitter which were charged for doxxing Musk’s real-time location. He has got a lot of backlash for suspending the accounts of several journalists from CNN to Washington Post to Mashable.

Elon Musk started a poll in which he asked Twitteratis when he should unsuspended accounts who doxxed his exact location in real-time. 58.7% users said ‘Now’ to unsuspend accounts who were charged for doxxing his exact location in real time. While 41% users said to revoke the suspension in 7 days.

He said the people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location have their suspension lifted now.

The people have spoken.



Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Elon Musk banned several journalists' Twitter accounts

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists who recently wrote about its new owner Elon Musk. Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Elon Musk tweeted: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else."

EU warns Elon Musk to face 'sanctions' for crossing red lines

The European Union on Friday warned Twitter new head Elon Musk to face sanctions under a future media law over his recent abrupt “Worrying” actions to suspend several journalists from Twitter.

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” EU Commissioner Vera Jourova said after Elon Musk’s discretionary action.