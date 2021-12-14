Planning to buy iPhone 13? Here’s how to get it cheaper

New Delhi: If you're thinking of buying an iPhone 13, or any other new iPhone, by the end of the year, you should just stop. Simply cross the iPhone 13 (or any other iPhone) off your holiday shopping list. Why? Because you are not allowed to purchase any iPhones this year. Place the order on hold. According to recent research, iPhone pricing will drop dramatically in 2022. This means that if you buy an iPhone next year, you'll get a better deal. The study was carried out by Repair Outlet's phone experts. They compared the percentage change in the price of iPhones over time to the percentage change in other needs like rent, inflation, and annual earnings.

Following a steep spike in the handset price of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in 2017, Apple has begun a pattern of an average price decline in 2020, according to the research. In 2022, Tom Peet, Director of Repair Outlet, predicts a price drop for Apple iPhones or, at the very least, a better model at the same price.

He also advised people to wait and see what kind of iPhone Apple will release next year. According to study, approximately 125000 people in the UK are willing to go above and beyond their financial capabilities this Christmas to give their loved ones an iPhone. Though the study couldn't pinpoint the exact price drop in the iPhone, it does predict that shoppers will be able to obtain a better iPhone for a lower price over the next holiday season.

Apple iPhones are among the most costly phones on the market, but they are also the most popular. However, there is a limit to which even Apple is unwilling to go. "It's interesting to see that following a dramatic spike in handset pricing in 2017 (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X), 2020 began the pattern of an average price decline - demonstrating that even Apple knows where to draw the line with their prices," according to the Repair Outlet research.

Over half of the people in the United Kingdom own an Apple iPhone, according to the survey. The information is current as of March 2021.

With so much talk about waiting until next year to get an Apple iPhone, don't be fooled into thinking that costs would plummet dramatically. Apple's iPhone, on the other hand, is a highly popular smartphone, giving the firm significant price control.

