PUBG alert! Winner winner chicken dinner days are back with Battlegrounds launching on THIS date

PUBG fans are impatiently waiting for the release of its Indian version, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India. Anyone can right now pre-register for the game directly on the Google Play Store listing of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The game is expected to release in India in the coming weeks. Since Krafton is yet to announce the official date of release, most of the reports that have come out previously have hinted that the game might get launched on June 10.

However, Abhijeet Andhare, who is an Indian esports player, has revealed that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch in the third week of June. Taking the news to Twitter, Andhare, who goes by Ghatak, said, “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Third week of June.”

If his insider news is true, then Krafton may roll out Battlegrounds Mobile India on a date anywhere from June 13 to June 19. Ghatak coaches an esports team, Team Solomid. He also runs a YouTube channel to promote the esports ecosystem in India.

Krafton is launching Battleground Mobile India almost a year after the PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government on grounds of privacy and safety concerns. However, former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering recently raised similar concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that that the upcoming game is “the relaunch of PUBG Mobile”.

Ering has requested a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Following in his footsteps, current Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi alleged that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release allows Tencent’s re-entry into the Indian gaming market.

If Prime Minister Modi or any of the two ministers - the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Electronics and IT - pay heed to the request of the politicians then Battlegrounds India could find itself fishing in troubled waters.