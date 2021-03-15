PUBG Mobile making its comeback in India? Here’s what Krafton has to say

The gamers are waiting for PUBG Mobile India’s return to the country. And if we go by the latest report, it is believed that Krafton is working hard to bring the Indian version of the battle royale to the country soon and the company is in talks with the Indian government and awaiting their approvals and feedbacks for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India in the country.

A source at Krafton revealed, “We are awaiting the Indian government’s consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region.”

Sean Hyunil Sohn, the Head of Corporate Development at Krafton gave an update on PUBG Mobile’s comeback during the India Gaming Conference 2021.

Sohn said, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don’t know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly, and also that’s how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen.”

The company also highlighted that Krafton’s focus is on relaunching the game in India and they will not open pre-registration for the latest iteration PUBG: New State in the country.

A Krafton official reiterated that the company is doing everything possible to bring the game back. “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India,” the official added.